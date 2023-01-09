NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position

This article is part of our NFL Playoff Rankings series.

So before ranking players as we would for a season-long draft, it's crucial to project out how you think the games will go through the entire bracket. Once you've completed the bracket, note how many games you expect each player to play.

There are upsets almost every year in the playoffs. It's very tempting to target players on the No. 1 seeds from each conference. And sometimes that pays off. But often, the edge is finding players from teams with lower seeds that will play three or four games.

This cheat sheet below is based on PPR scoring with one point per 20 passing yards, one point per 10 rushing/receiving yards, four points per passing TD and six points for rushing/receiving TD.

There are many types of formats for fantasy football playoff leagues. The most common are those that operate like a typical fantasy draft or those that allow players to be rostered on multiple fantasy teams.

Fantasy Football Playoff Cheat Sheet

The Key to Success

At that point, a good cheat sheet can be created.

Advice on "One and Done" Players

Be careful when projecting players whom you think will play just one game.

In the NFL playoffs, game planning is often extremely specific. With seasons hanging on the result of one game, defenses will often be much more extreme in their approach than they are in the regular season. This is especially true if the defense is facing a perceived one-dimensional offense. In those cases, the game plan is often to sell out to stop that one thing. It forces the opposing offense to try to win by leaning on their areas of weakness.

In this year's playoffs, two offenses may see specific attention from defenses:

1. The New York Giants - Expect the Vikings to do everything they can to stop Saquon Barkley. That likely will give the Giants' receivers favorable matchups while potentially limiting Barkley.

2. The Baltimore Ravens - Look for Cincinnati to crash down on the Ravens' run game. It's unlikely the Bengals will have much respect for the Ravens' wide receivers. While stacking the box to stop the run, they may still be able to bracket Mark Andrews as well.

My Process for Creating This Cheat Sheet

A number of teams at the bottom of each conference are not dangerous enough to win multiple games.

The Seahawks and Giants lack the talent to hang with high-level opponents.

The Vikings' pass defense is terrible, and Kirk Cousins has had three implosion games this year.

The Ravens lack weapons in the passing game to match up with high-octane offenses.

The Dolphins are inconsistent on offense and have uncertainty at QB.

Four teams can be dangerous but have flaws they're unlikely to overcome.

The Jaguars lack high-end talent at wide receiver and also struggle in pass coverage on defense.

Cowboys coaching is a concern, but also the injuries on defense have left them vulnerable against good offenses. In addition, the offensive line hasn't been dominant.

The Buccaneers are poorly coached, and their offense has rarely played at a high level. They also lack the pass rush they've had in recent years.

The sneaky team that could run the table.

The Chargers can hang with any team in the playoffs. And I have no issue with anyone who takes a risk and moves their players up the draft board. In at least one of the leagues I'm in, I will heavily invest in Los Angeles. If I knew Joey Bosa was 100 percent after looking like he may have aggravated his injury in Week 18, and if Mike Williams' back injury is minor, I would feel better about them. Aside from Week 18, the defense played very well. If they have Bosa, Khalil Mack and Derwin James healthy, this defense can make life miserable for any offense they face. And then there's Justin Herbert. I'd never count him out against anyone.

The chalk

The 49ers are my favorite to take down the NFC. I don't think we've fully seen what they can do with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk deployed in specific ways to attack any weakness of a defense. And then there's that pass rush and the linebackers. This is a complete team.

As the top seed in the NFC, the Eagles are right there with the 49ers. I'm not sure they have a weakness, especially if they get back slot corner Avonte Maddox, as the middle-of-the-field defense has had issues without him recently. Otherwise, they can win multiple ways on offense. They also have an excellent pass rush to go with strong outside cornerback play.

Even though the No. 1 seed might not come with a home game, should they make the AFC title game, the Chiefs have playoff experience, a bye week and Patrick Mahomes. They are far from a lock, given their recent struggles with the Bengals, dating to last year. Also, Kansas City has to be considered even with the Bills. If any of these teams squared off with the Chiefs, no result would be stunning in the AFC championship.

Trying to repeat as the AFC champions, the Bengals have already shown that Joe Burrow can lead them even when his protection isn't great. And the defense is extremely well coached. They also make amazing in-game adjustments to slow opponents.

Of course, the Bills have been the favorite all year to win. But they've been too careless with the football on many occasions. And aside from Stefon Diggs, they have not gotten great play from their wide receivers. Also, injuries on the defense have turned a unit that may have become elite into merely a good defense.

The Injuries

It's unclear whether Tua Tagovailoa will play, though if he doesn't, it seems there's a decent chance Teddy Bridgewater would return. If drafting a QB from Miami, do so at your own risk. If an official starter is named before you draft, that would lower the risk.

After missing more than a month, it's unclear whether Lamar Jackson will be ready to return, and if he does, how healthy he'll be. Tyler Huntley has not been a good fantasy producer in relief this year. There is significant risk if drafting a Baltimore QB.

Number of Projected Games Per Team

4: 49ers

3: Chiefs and Bengals

2: Eagles, Bills, Chargers, Vikings and Cowboys

1: Dolphins, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Seahawks, Giants and Ravens

Note: Players with an * are injured. Check their status before drafting them.

Playoffs Cheat Sheet