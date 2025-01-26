What Time Does the AFC Championship Game Start?

This article is part of our NFL News series.

The AFC Championship game is tonight, at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in what will most likely be one of the most-wagered-upon games at sports betting apps this season.

Bettors across the nation can earn thousands in bonus bets, profit boosts and first-bet offers by signing up with the exclusive sportsbook promos offered for this exciting matchup.

This is the fourth time in five seasons that the Bills and Chiefs have met in the AFC playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and company won the previous three postseason matchups between the clubs, but Josh Allen, who led the NFL MVP odds for most of this year, also led his team to a regular season win over Kansas City in Week 11 so there is precedent for both teams having success in this rivalry.

When Does the AFC Championship Game Start Today?

The AFC Championship game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on CBS following the NFL Today. Pregame wagers for this game will be available at sports betting sites all day long. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will handle the play-by-play and color commentator duties in this broadcast. It will be the eighth AFC Championship game Nantz and Romo have called.

The NFL likes to keep the four conference championship teams on an even keel when it comes to playing time, which is why the league chose this game for the late window since Kansas City is in the Central Time Zone. This type of move is appreciated by the NFL betting public, which wants competitive balance throughout these title games.

This game and the NFC title game will almost certainly draw more than 50 million viewers. That makes the AFC and NFC Championship games second only to the Super Bowl in terms of viewership, so these games will be at the forefront of the cultural world.

AFC Championship Game Matchup: Bills vs Chiefs

The Mahomes vs Allen matchup is one of the greatest quarterback battles in pro football history. Allen looks like he may win his first NFL MVP award and wants his first Super Bowl appearance, while Mahomes is looking to claim his fourth Super Bowl ring. That latter fact is a major reason why Mahomes is among the favorites in the Super Bowl MVP odds.

A top matchup outside of the quarterback is the Bills rushing game. It has been stellar of late, gaining 357 yards in Buffalo's two playoff contests. Another important factor is Buffalo's defense, a platoon has generated three takeaways in four of the Bills last seven meaningful games.

The Chiefs have been winning with a stifling defense of late. Kansas City has allowed 17 or fewer points in its last six meaningful games. The Chiefs are also unmatched in terms of protecting the football, generating zero giveaways in eight straight games. That is just an incredible feat and will make Kansas City a betting favorite on NFL betting sites.

This is the sixth time in seven years this game has been held in Kansas City. Chiefs won that honor by claiming the home-field advantage with an AFC best 15-2 record. Kansas City is looking for its third straight Super Bowl title, a feat that would be unprecedented in NFL history, and a primary reason the Chiefs have some of the best Super Bowl odds.

Where Can You Bet on the AFC Championship Game?

The AFC Championship game kicks off from GEHA Field at Arrowhead on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. There are many NFL betting promos you can use to start betting on this outstanding matchup: