What Time Does the NFC Championship Game Start?

The NFC Championship game takes place on Sunday Jan. 26, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET. This title game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. It is between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders and thus will be a favorite wager at sports betting apps this weekend.

The Eagles and Commanders are divisional rivals, so it will be the 183rd time Washington and Philadelphia have played each other. That volume doesn't carry over to the postseason, as this is only the second time these teams have met in a playoff matchup. These clubs split their 2024 regular season series, and the NFL odds for this one reflect a highly competitive contest.

This is the third time in eight seasons that the NFC Championship game has been held in Philadelphia. The Eagles won those previous two NFC title games, defeating Minnesota 38-7 in the 2017 playoffs and winning by a 31-7 score over San Francisco in the 2022 postseason. You can wager on this championship trend continuing by signing up for one or more of the top sportsbook promos.

When Does the NFC Championship Game Start Today?

The NFC Championship Game broadcast will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET, with the opening kickoff taking place not long after that. Fox will broadcast the game following its Fox NFL Sunday pregame show. Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer, while Tom Brady will have the color commentator duties. It is the first NFC Championship game that Burkhardt and Brady have called together.

This game was picked for the early television window because both Washington and Philadelphia are in the Eastern Time Zone. With the Chiefs being in the Central Time Zone, it only made sense to play that game in a later window and play the NFC Championship in the mid-afternoon window. This was good from a competitive balance perspective and thus will be appreciated by the NFL betting public.

The Conference Championship games are ratings powerhouses, which is why this contest should garner more than 50 million viewers. That number will all but certainly place the NFC Championship Game in the top three viewed shows in the 2025 calendar year, especially since Philadelphia is considered the leader in this week's Super Bowl odds.

NFC Championship Game Matchup: Commanders vs Eagles

One of the most intriguing storylines for this game is Jalen Hurts vs Jayden Daniels. Hurts is a proven superstar who has already led his team to an NFC Championship game win. Daniels is the up-and-coming rookie who was a favorite at NFL betting sites to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award due to his phenomenal dual threat skills.

As great as the quarterbacks are in this game, the best player on the field may be Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. He rushed for over 2,000 yards this season, a fact that made him among the leaders in the NFL MVP odds for much of this season. Barkley has racked up 324 rushing yards in the Eagles first two playoff games, so stopping him will be a must for Washington. Hurts, Daniels and Barkley are all among the favorites in the Super Bowl MVP odds.

This game also has a trio of superb wide receivers. Philadelphia claims two of those in the form of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, a pair that might be the top wide receiver tandem in the league. The Commanders top pass catcher is Terry McLaurin, who was one of the most consistent wideouts in the NFL in the 2024-25 season. These three will be among the most popular player prop wagers this week on sports betting sites.

Where Can You Bet on the NFC Championship Game?

The NFC Championship game kicks off from Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. There are many NFL betting promos you can use to start betting on this fantastic matchup: