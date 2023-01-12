Wild Card Weekend Betting Guide: Odds, Leans And Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

If you're looking to get in on NFL betting for the playoffs, you've come to the right place. This wild card weekend betting guide includes odds, leans, and predictions for all six of the games set to take place between Saturday and Monday.

Wild Card Weekend Betting Guide - Odds For Every Game On Wild Card Weekend

Before unveiling the leans and predictions in this wild card weekend betting guide, here are the moneyline odds, spreads, and projected point totals for every game. Different mobile sportsbooks may have different odds, and these lines are subject to change based on factors such as injuries or betting patterns, so if you see a bet you like, lock it in.

The 49ers (-475) are favored by 9.5 over the Seahawks (+380) with an over/under of 43.0.

Chargers (-110) at Jaguars (-110) is a pick'em with an over/under of 47.5 points.

The Bills (-500) are favored by 9.5 over the Dolphins (+400) with an over/under of 46.0.

The Vikings (-165) are favored by 3.0 over the Giants (+140) with an over/under of 48.5.

The Bengals (-345) are favored by 7.0 over the Ravens (+270) with an over/under of 42.0.

The Cowboys (-145) are favored on the road by 2.5 over the Buccaneers (+122) with an over/under of 45.5.

Wild Card Weekend Betting Guide - Leans And Predictions

Prediction: 49ers (-9.5) will cover. San Francisco comes in riding a 10-game winning streak and won each of its last four home games by 16 or more.

Lean: Chargers moneyline in Jacksonville. The gap is closing, but QB Justin Herbert's still a notch above Trevor Lawrence.

Prediction: Over 46.0 points in Dolphins-Bills. Both offenses specialize in big plays, and they scored 61 combined points when they met last month in Buffalo.

Lean: Giants (+3.0) to cover in Minnesota. "Vikings opponent +3.0" was good for a win or push in seven of Minnesota's last 10 games.

Lean: Bengals (-7.0) to cover against the Ravens. Even if Lamar Jackson (knee) returns, his mobility's likely to be hampered against a Bengals team that's won its last eight games.

Prediction: Buccaneers (+122) beat the Cowboys outright. Take Tom Brady at home against a Dallas defense that plays a step slower on natural grass.

