Aaron Jones Injury: Aiming for Thursday practice return

Jones (hip) said Wednesday that he hopes to practice Thursday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Jones was present for Monday's light practice after a Week 6 bye, but he didn't participate Wednesday and thus remains in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Lions. He said he first noticed a problem with his hip prior to a Week 5 win over the Jets, and he ended up missing the final three quarters of that game after aggravating the injury. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, coach Kevin O'Connell said, " [Jones] is going to progress throughout the week and hopefully has a chance to go on Sunday," per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.