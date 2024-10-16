Fantasy Football
Aaron Jones Injury: Aiming for Thursday practice return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Jones (hip) said Wednesday that he hopes to practice Thursday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Jones was present for Monday's light practice after a Week 6 bye, but he didn't participate Wednesday and thus remains in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Lions. He said he first noticed a problem with his hip prior to a Week 5 win over the Jets, and he ended up missing the final three quarters of that game after aggravating the injury. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, coach Kevin O'Connell said, " [Jones] is going to progress throughout the week and hopefully has a chance to go on Sunday," per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

