Aaron Jones Injury: At practice Friday

Jones (hamstring) is participating in Friday's practice, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Jones also participated in practice Monday and was officially listed as 'limited' Thursday, meaning his only absence of the week came during Wednesday's session. The starting running back is doing all he can to be available for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, but Friday's official practice report will likely tag him with designation ahead of Week 7 action. If Jones is unable to play, Ty Chandler will step into the lead backfield role for Minnesota, while Myles Gaskin and Cam Akers will be available to contribute behind him.