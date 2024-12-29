Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Jones headshot

Aaron Jones Injury: Dealing with quad issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 6:01pm

Jones (quadriceps) recorded 12 rushes for 47 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers. He added four receptions on five targets for an additional 30 yards.

Despite playing with a lead for the entire game, the Vikings remained aggressive on offense by taking to the air 43 times. That was enough to mute Jones' volume to some degree, an issue compounded by the fact that he didn't play at all in the fourth quarter due to a quad injury he suffered earlier in the game, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Jones' status will be important to monitor ahead of a Week 18 showdown with the Lions that will decide the NFC North as well as the top seed in the NFC.

Aaron Jones
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now