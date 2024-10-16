Aaron Jones Injury: Hamstring injury cited on report

Jones didn't practice Wednesday due to a listed hamstring injury.

The Vikings have been calling the health concern a right hip injury that forced Jones out of a Week 5 win against the Jets in London. He even told Alec Lewis of The Athletic on Wednesday that he felt it prior to that game before it flared up, resulting in an early exit. Jones intends to take part in practice Thursday, but so far the team is merely hopeful that he'll be available for Sunday's showdown versus the Lions, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.