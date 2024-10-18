Aaron Jones Injury: Listed as questionable

Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Jones likely wouldn't have been able to play last week but may avoid an absence with the help of a conveniently timed bye. The Vikings held him out of practice this Wednesday, with Jones then returning as a limited participant Thursday and taking the field again Friday. He appears truly questionable at this point, with Ty Chandler in line to handle the lead role if Jones is declared inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.