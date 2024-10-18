Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Aaron Jones headshot

Aaron Jones Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Jones likely wouldn't have been able to play last week but may avoid an absence with the help of a conveniently timed bye. The Vikings held him out of practice this Wednesday, with Jones then returning as a limited participant Thursday and taking the field again Friday. He appears truly questionable at this point, with Ty Chandler in line to handle the lead role if Jones is declared inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.

Aaron Jones
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News