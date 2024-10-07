Fantasy Football
Aaron Jones Injury: MRI on tap Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 7, 2024 at 8:45am

Jones is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right hip Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones played 16 snaps and tallied 29 yards on seven carries in addition to a 24-yard reception before missing the final three quarters of Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jets in London due to the right hip injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said after the victory that he believed Jones' injury would be a short-term concern, and the Vikings are on bye in Week 6. That will give Jones extra time to recover before the team returns to action Oct. 20 against the Lions.

