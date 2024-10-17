Aaron Jones Injury: Officially limited Thursday

Jones (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

What initially was believed to be a hip injury that forced him out of the Vikings' last game Week 5 against the Jets was clarified to be a hamstring issue Wednesday, keeping him sidelined from the first session of Week 7 prep. Friday's practice report may provide some clarity on Jones' status heading into the weekend, but he appears destined to earn a designation ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Lions. If Jones is inhibited or out this weekend, Ty Chandler would be Minnesota's lead back, with Myles Gaskin and Cam Akers on hand for any RB reps that linger.