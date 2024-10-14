Aaron Jones Injury: On the field Monday

Jones (hip) was on the practice field Monday for what Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com described as a light bonus session coming out of the Vikings' bye week.

While the Vikings won't post a practice/injury report until Wednesday, Jones' presence for Monday's light session offers hope that the running back could be available for Sunday's game against the Lions. If however, the hip injury that Jones sustained in Week 5 sidelines him this weekend, Ty Chandler would be next up for Minnesota's carries, with Myles Gaskin in reserve.