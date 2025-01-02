Aaron Jones Injury: Remains limited at practice

Jones (quadriceps) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Jones was held out of the later stages of this past Sunday's win against the Packers due to a quad injury, but his ability to follow up Wednesday's capped walkthrough with a similar amount of activity a day later bodes well for his chances to be available for Sunday night's showdown at Detroit. Considering the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the conference are on the line, he likely will do everything in his power to be active for that contest, though he may cede some RB reps to backups Cam Akers and Ty Chandler if Jones is at less than 100 percent, assuming he suits up.