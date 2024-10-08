Aaron Jones Injury: Week-to-week with hip injury

Speaking with the media Tuesday, coach Kevin O'Connell said Jones (hip) is considered week-to-week, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Jones suffered a hip injury in Sunday's win over the Jets and was unable to return to the contest. The Vikings' Week 6 bye is hitting at the right time for Jones, but it still sounds like he could miss some time. After Jones left Sunday's game in London, Ty Chandler played a near-every down role en route to a season-high 14 carries for 30 yards, adding 2-9-0 on two targets in the pass game. Myles Gaskin briefly mixed in, handling two carries for two yards and one catch for 11 yards. Chandler becomes a priority pickup off waivers in fantasy this week.