Aaron Jones News: Impressive in division loss

Jones rushed 14 times for 93 yards and a touchdown and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Vikings' 31-29 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Jones came into the weekend sporting a questionable designation due to a hamstring injury, but there were no signs of any limitations as the veteran back tied his third-highest rushing yardage total of the season. Jones also managed his fifth multi-catch game over the first six contests, and he found the end zone as a runner for the first time since Week 1 on a 34-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter. Jones retains clear control of Minnesota's backfield heading into a Week 8 road matchup against the Rams on Thursday night.