Aaron Jones News: Suiting up Sunday

Jones (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The 5-0 Vikings had a few question marks coming out of a Week 6 bye, chief among them the status of Jones, who sat out the final three quarters of a Week 5 win against the Jets in London due to what was termed a hip injury at the time. The team's first Week 7 practice report instead revealed it to be a hamstring issue, and he managed limited sessions Thursday and Friday before Minnesota listed him as questionable. On Saturday evening, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Jones was expected to play Sunday, barring a setback, and he clearly feels well enough to go. There's a chance Jones cedes some work to backup Ty Chandler, but the former nonetheless has three outings with 100-plus total yards in five opportunities this season, making him more than worthy of fantasy consideration.