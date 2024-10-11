Aaron Rodgers Injury: Limited by ankle Friday

Rodgers (ankle) remained limited in practice Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers has registered back-to-back limited practices as the Jets prepare for Monday's pivotal home game against the Bills, the winner of which will have first place in the AFC East. He's dealing with a low-ankle sprain, but Rodgers may be over the hamstring injury that has also been bothering him, as the hamstring isn't listed on Friday's injury report. He'll try to upgrade to full participation Saturday in an effort to avoid an injury designation.