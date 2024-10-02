Aaron Rodgers Injury: Limited in practice

Rodgers (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, but head coach Robert Saleh said he's "not concerned" about the quarterback's availability Sunday against Minnesota, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The prior expectation was that Rodgers would be a full practice participant, but some limitations to start the week shouldn't threaten his availability for the game in London this Sunday. He's been getting treatment for a swollen knee after mentioning that both of his legs hurt during Sunday's 10-9 loss to Denver.