Aaron Rodgers Injury: Not participating in walk-through

Rodgers (ankle) isn't slated to participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

That said, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich noted that Rodgers is on track to play Sunday against the Steelers, with the quarterback thus likely to practice fully by the end of the week. Meanwhile, star wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) -- whom the Jets obtained in a trade with the Raiders on Tuesday -- is slated to be listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through and is expected to play this weekend. Rodgers suffered a left low-ankle sprain in the third quarter of the Jets' Week 5 loss to the Vikings in London, but he proceeded to take every snap on offense in Monday's loss to the Bills while completing 23 of 35 pass attempts for 294 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.