Aaron Rodgers Injury: Set for limited practice

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday that Rodgers (ankle/hamstring) will practice in a limited capacity but will be ready for Monday's divisional matchup against the Bills, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Rodgers is dealing with both a low-ankle sprain and hamstring injury in the aftermath of New York's 23-17 loss to the Vikings in London, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The veteran signal-caller appeared to sustain at least the ankle issue during the third quarter of the Jets' loss to Minnesota, but he didn't ultimately miss a single of the team's 71 offensive snaps while attempting a season-high 54 passes. Monday's divisional contest against Buffalo will feature a transformed Jets team, with former head coach Robert Saleh having been fired and passing game coordinator Todd Downing slated to take over offensive playcalling duties, per Albert Breer of SI.com, but at the least Rodgers' availability doesn't seem to be in any jeopardy.