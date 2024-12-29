Aaron Rodgers News: Fails to throw 500th TD

Rodgers completed 12 of 18 passes for 112 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills.

The Jets' first two drives both got inside Buffalo's 25-yard line, but the first ended in a turnover on downs and the second ended in a Rodgers interception. Rodgers was then sacked for a safety on the following drive as the Jets took a 12-0 deficit into the locker room. Things got even worse in the second half, as Rodgers was picked off again in the third quarter and the Jets turned to Tyrod Taylor after taking a 33-0 deficit into the fourth quarter. Rodgers remains stuck on 499 career regular-season touchdown passes, and he'll have one last chance to throw No. 500 this season against the Dolphins in Week 18.