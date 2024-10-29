Aaron Rodgers News: Full go Tuesday

Rodgers (knee/hamstring) was a full participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers has been nursing some nagging knee and hamstring injuries, which led to a limited estimation at Monday's practice. Coach Jeff Ulbrich previously indicated that the star quarterback did not suffer any setbacks in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Patriots. Tuesday's workload further indicates he should be good to go for Thursday's tilt with the Texans assuming he avoids any setbacks.