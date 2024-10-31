Aaron Rodgers News: Leads much-needed comeback win

Rodgers completed 22 of 32 passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed once for minus-1 yard in the Jets' 21-13 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

The first half was once again a source of major concern for Rodgers and the Jets' offense, which were shut out altogether. However, the future Hall of Famer came alive in the second half despite losing Davante Adams for a time due to a concussion check, connecting with Garrett Wilson (21, 26 yards) and Adams (37 yards) for his trio of scores. The touchdown tally was a season high for Rodgers, who also avoided interceptions for the second straight game and recorded completions to seven different targets overall. With New York's losing streak now snapped, Rodgers will look to string together consecutive wins for the second time as a member of the Jets at the expense of the Cardinals in a Week 10 road matchup on Sunday, Nov. 10.