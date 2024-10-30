Aaron Rodgers News: No injury designation for Thursday

Rodgers (knee/hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Texans.

Rodgers has dealt with various lower-body injuries this season but hasn't come close to missing a game. He'll face a tough Houston defense Thursday, albeit with safety Jimmie Ward (groin) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) both missing a third and fourth straight game, respectively. The Jets offense is also missing two starters, wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle).