Aaron Rodgers News: Ready to play Monday

Rodgers (ankle) does not carry an injury designation in Monday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

There really never seemed to be any risk Rodgers would miss the primetime contest, especially after the shake up to the coaching staff following the firing of head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets also replaced offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett with Todd Downing, who will be taking over play-calling duties for the dysfunctional offense. As a result, it's fair to assume the offense and Rodgers could look better, even if it's only a week, given the scrutiny on everyone in New York.