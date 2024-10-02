Aaron Rodgers News: Set to practice fully

Rodgers (knee) is slated to practice fully Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, Rodgers has been getting treatment as he contends with some knee swelling coming out of last Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Broncos. However, the quarterback's looming full practice participation sets the stage for him to be available this Sunday against the Vikings, with head coach Robert Saleh telling Rich Cimini of ESPN.com that he is not concerned about Rodgers' Week 5 availability.