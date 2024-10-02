Fantasy Football
Aaron Rodgers News: Set to practice fully

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 5:19pm

Rodgers (knee) is slated to practice fully Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, Rodgers has been getting treatment as he contends with some knee swelling coming out of last Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Broncos. However, the quarterback's looming full practice participation sets the stage for him to be available this Sunday against the Vikings, with head coach Robert Saleh telling Rich Cimini of ESPN.com that he is not concerned about Rodgers' Week 5 availability.

