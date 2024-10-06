Aaron Rodgers News: Three picks in loss

Rodgers completed 29 of 54 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings.

The Jets fell behind 17-0 late in the second quarter, leading Rodgers to attempt a season-high 54 pass attempts. He put up decent stats based on that volume, but he was inefficient by posting 4.7 yards per attempt while still looking out of sync with many of his targets. Rodgers also threw three interceptions --including a game-sealing pick on a potential game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter -- in a game for only the sixth time in his career, four which transpired in 2017 or earlier. Positively, Rodgers has multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games and has reached 225 passing yards in each of his last three contests.