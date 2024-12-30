Aaron Rodgers News: Will start in Week 18

Rodgers will start next Sunday's Week 18 game against Miami, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

New York has little to play for aside from draft slotting given its 4-12 record, but it appears the team's starters will still suit up for the season finale. The Jets will be going up against a motivated Dolphins team that must win in order to keep its long-shot playoff hopes alive. Rodgers remains one touchdown pass away from 500 in his illustrious career, and Sunday could mark his final appearance as a Jet if as expected the team decides to go in a different direction this offseason.