Adoree' Jackson Injury: Sitting out Wednesday's practice

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Jackson (calf) will not practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jackson wasn't able to suit up Week 4 against the Giants on Thursday Night Football due to a calf issue, and even after getting a few days of extra rest he still isn't ready to practice. The veteran cornerback only has two more days to get back on the practice field prior to Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Cor'Dale Flott stands to continue playing an every-down role as long as Jackson remains sidelined.