Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Fifth-year option exercised
The Lions picked up Hutchinson's (lower leg) fifth-year option Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Hutchinson is now under contract through 2026 and has a projected salary of $19.78 million in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. The 2022 first-round pick continues to rehab and recover from a fractured tibia and fibula in his left leg that he suffered in Week 6 against the Cowboys, and he's expected to participate in OTAs and be fully healthy by the start of training camp in July.
