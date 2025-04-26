Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Aidan Hutchinson headshot

Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Fifth-year option exercised

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Lions picked up Hutchinson's (lower leg) fifth-year option Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Hutchinson is now under contract through 2026 and has a projected salary of $19.78 million in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. The 2022 first-round pick continues to rehab and recover from a fractured tibia and fibula in his left leg that he suffered in Week 6 against the Cowboys, and he's expected to participate in OTAs and be fully healthy by the start of training camp in July.

Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now