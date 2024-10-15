Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Officially placed on IR

The Lions placed Hutchinson (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Hutchinson will be out for the rest of the regular season after fracturing his left tibia and fibula during Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Hutchinson is expected to be out of action for 4-to-6 months following surgery Sunday, meaning that a return during the postseason, however unlikely, is not off the table, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. The Lions intend to sign Isaiah Thomas off the Bengals' practice squad Tuesday to the active roster, and he will provide depth on the edge behind Josh Paschal and James Houston.