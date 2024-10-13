Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Suffers serious leg injury Sunday

Hutchinson was carted off the field with a potentially serious lower left leg injury during Sunday's contest in Dallas, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After sacking Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the third quarter, Hutchinson remained on the turf in significant pain and threw his gloves off in the process. Hutchinson was fitted with an air cast while his teammates surrounded him in the middle of the field, indicating the severity of the situation. The Lions will clarify the nature of his health concern in due time.