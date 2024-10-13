Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Tibia injury season-ending

Hutchinson is expected to miss the rest of the season due to the broken tibia he suffered in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hutchinson was carted off in the second half and underwent surgery in a Dallas-area hospital. He was an early frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year prior to the injury, as the standout pass rusher will finish the season with 7.5 sacks among his 19 tackles (12 solo) in just five games. On the bright side, the early prognosis on Hutchinson's injury suggests that he will be ready for the 2025 season.