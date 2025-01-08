A.J. Brown Injury: Limited Wednesday

Brown (knee/rest) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Brown was listed with knee and rest on Eagles injury reports in advance of each of the team's final three games of the campaign. He suited up for the first two contests, combining for 11-133-2 on 20 targets between Weeks 16 and 17. With Philadelphia locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, though, he sat out along with a number of starters this past Sunday against the Giants. The Eagles are easing Brown into this week as well, but he'll have two more chances to get back to full participation before the team potentially tags him with a designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card game versus the Packers.