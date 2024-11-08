A.J. Brown News: Clear for Week 10

Brown (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Dallas.

The same can be said for DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who followed a DNP-LP-FP practice regimen this week, and Dallas Goedert (hamstring), who will putting an end to a three-game absence this weekend. With the Eagles offense back to full capacity for just the second time this season, Brown will have more competition for targets but may actually be put in better positions to succeed Sunday against a Cowboys defense that has allowed the ninth-most YPT (8.27) to opposing wide receivers on the campaign.