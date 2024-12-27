A.J. Brown News: No designation for Sunday

Brown (knee/rest) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.

For a second week in a row, Brown made an appearance on the Eagles' injury report midweek as limited due to knee/rest, but the scaled-back workload in one session again won't stop him from being available. That said, he will be working without QB Jalen Hurts, who wasn't able to practice this week due to a concussion that he sustained Week 16. Instead, Kenny Pickett (ribs) will be under center Sunday, but Brown still was able to put up an 8-97-1 line on 15 targets while working with the signal-caller for most of last Sunday's contest.