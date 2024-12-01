A.J. Brown News: Silent in second half of win

Brown caught five of six targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Ravens.

Brown accounted for 66 of Jalen Hurts' 104 first-half passing yards, but Hurts threw for only 14 yards after halftime, with none of those going to Brown. While Brown has at least 65 receiving yards in eight of nine appearances this season, this was a disappointing performance from the star wideout considering the Ravens came into Sunday with the second-most receiving yards and second-most receiving touchdowns allowed to wide receivers. Brown will look to bounce back in Week 14 against the Panthers.