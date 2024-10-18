Alec Pierce Injury: One of three questionable Colts WRs

Pierce (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Pierce, Josh Downs (toe) and Michael Pittman (back) are all listed as questionable. Coach Shane Steichen said Pittman will play despite logging a DNP on Friday, and Pierce also looks more likely than not to suit up, while Downs' status is up in the air after Friday's limited participation. Of the Colts' top three wide receivers, Pierce will likely be the least negatively impacted by Anthony Richardson's (oblique) return under center Sunday, as Pierce has shown good downfield chemistry with both Richardson and Joe Flacco.