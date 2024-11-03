Alec Pierce News: Makes three catches in loss

Pierce caught all three of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Pierce's 41 receiving yards were second on the team behind Josh Downs' 60, while no teammate had more than 22. After posting 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 17 targets through Week 5, Pierce has cooled off with only 67 yards and no touchdowns on 16 targets over the last four games. Getting back on track won't be easy in Week 10 against a Bills defense that tends to limit the big downfield plays on which Pierce thrives.