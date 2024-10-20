Alec Pierce News: Suiting up Sunday

Pierce (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Pierce missed practice Thursday due to the shoulder issue, and despite taking a questionable tag into the weekend, he cleared up most of the concern about his health by turning in a full practice Friday. He'll be available Sunday along with fellow wideouts Michael Pittman (back) and Josh Downs (toe) -- who were also listed as questionable -- with Pierce likely to serve as a downfield threat for strong-armed quarterback Anthony Richardson. With 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns through six games, Pierce has fared well with both Richardson and Joe Flacco under center, but he's achieved his production on a likely unsustainable 17.5 yards per target. With steady involvement in the passing game not guaranteed, Pierce profiles as a boom-or-bust fantasy option, with his weekly utility likely hinging on him finding the end zone or making a huge play downfield.