Alec Pierce News: Team-high yardage tally in loss

Pierce secured all three targets for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 37-34 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Pierce put together a signature stat line, one that was almost identical to the three-catch, 125-yard, one-touchdown effort he kicked his season off with against the Texans. The third-year pro came to life late in the contest, recording 24- and 46-yard grabs on a quick three-play drive in the latter portion of the fourth quarter, with the latter catch initially ruled a touchdown before being overturned via replay. However, Pierce made up for it on the next possession, hauling in a 65-yard touchdown grab down the left side of the field with under three minutes remaining. Pierce's production is certainly difficult to trust week to week, but considering he's now achieved 100-yard performances with both Anthony Richardson (hip/oblique) and Joe Flacco as his quarterback, he remains a weekly consideration in deeper leagues and in DFS contests.