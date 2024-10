Pierce had two receptions for 15 yards on five targets in Sunday's win over Miami.

It was a bounceback performance after he didn't have a catch or target in a Week 6 win at Tennessee. However, he could have had a better game if not for a drop on a wide open, easy target. Pierce remains one of Anthony Richardson's favorite targets, but is going to be a boom-or-bust option for fantasy purposes each week as is he's mostly a deep threat in the offense.