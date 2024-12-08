Alexander Mattison Injury: Not playing Sunday

Mattison (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

With Mattison and Zamir White (quadricep) set to miss their third consecutive games, the Raiders will turn to Ameer Abdullah and Sincere McCormick to pick up most of the snaps out of the backfield. Prior to missing time with the ankle injury, Mattison had been serving as the Raiders' lead back and had earned at least eight touches in each of his last six appearances, but it's unclear if he'll be in store for meaningful volume once he shakes off the ankle injury. Mattison is on an expiring contract, and after averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on the season, the non-contending Raiders may not be incentivized to give extensive work to a player who might not be part of the team heading into 2025.