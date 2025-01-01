Alohi Gilman Injury: Set to return to practice

Gilman (hamstring) will be designated to return from IR on Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Gilman landed on injured reserve Nov. 30 and has been rehabbing since. By being designated to return, the Notre Dame product will be able to resume practicing, and the Chargers will have 21 days to activate him. It's not yet clear if Gilman will return to action this Sunday against Las Vegas, but with the Chargers having locked up a playoff spot, it's possible that he'll be ready to boost the team's secondary in the postseason.