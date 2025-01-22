Alohi Gilman News: Registers 50 tackles in 2024

Gilman played 11 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 50 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four pass defenses (including one interception).

Gilman missed five of six regular-season games due to a hamstring injury, which was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve in late November. He was activated off IR ahead of the Chargers' regular-season finale against the Raiders, and he played every single defensive snap in the Bolts' wild-card loss against the Texans, finishing with 10 tackles (four solo), one pass defense and one forced fumble. Gilman and Derwin James will likely serve as the Chargers' starting safeties for the 2025 campaign.