Amani Hooker News: Taking part in OTAs
Hooker (shoulder) has been participating in Titans' OTAs this week, Nick Suss of The Tennesseean reports.
Hooker missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder issue but is apparently back to full health. He turns 27 in two weeks and is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw Hooker finish with 71 tackles (47 solo) and nine pass breakups, including a team-leading five interceptions. He was the only member of the Titans to record multiple interceptions. Hooker should again slot in as Tennessee's top free safety.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now