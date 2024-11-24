Ameer Abdullah News: Slated to see expanded role Sunday

With Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadricep) inactive, Abdullah is in line for an expanded workload Sunday against the Broncos.

In the absence of both Mattison and White, Abdullah is in line to start Sunday, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, with Dylan Laube and practice-squad elevation Sincere McCormick also available to mix in. While Abdullah is a speculative lineup option versus Denver, he could provide short-term fantasy utility for those who would normally rely on either Mattison or White or are otherwise in need of backfield help with six teams on bye in Week 12.