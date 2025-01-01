Amik Robertson Injury: Logs limited session Wednesday

Robertson (calf) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Robertson played 100 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in Monday night's win over the 49ers, recording two total tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble. However, it now appears he sustained a calf injury in the process. If the 26-year-old's injury holds him out of the Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, Kindle Vildor will likely start opposite rookie Terrion Arnold as part of Detroit's top outside cornerback duo.