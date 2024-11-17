Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Massive output in lopsided win

St. Brown secured all 11 targets for 161 yards and two touchdowns and rushed once for minus-4 yards in the Lions' 52-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

St. Brown led the Lions in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, and the first two totals tied and set a season high, respectively. The elite wideout also extended a touchdown-reception streak to eight games with scoring grabs of 27 and nine yards, his first multi-TD-effort of the campaign. St. Brown will look to build on his third 100-yard tally of 2024 when he faces a vulnerable Colts defense on the road in Week 12.