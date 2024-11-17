Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Amon-Ra St. Brown headshot

Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Massive output in lopsided win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

St. Brown secured all 11 targets for 161 yards and two touchdowns and rushed once for minus-4 yards in the Lions' 52-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

St. Brown led the Lions in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, and the first two totals tied and set a season high, respectively. The elite wideout also extended a touchdown-reception streak to eight games with scoring grabs of 27 and nine yards, his first multi-TD-effort of the campaign. St. Brown will look to build on his third 100-yard tally of 2024 when he faces a vulnerable Colts defense on the road in Week 12.

Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now