Anders Carlson News: Dropped by Jets
The Jets waived Carlson on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The 2023 sixth-round pick from Auburn served as the Jets' top kicker in five games this season while Greg Zuerlein was sidelined with a knee injury before being waived Monday. Carlson was fairly accurate kicking for New York, converting eight of his 10 field-goal attempts, with each of his misses coming from 50-plus yards. However, Carlson missed two extra-point tries on just 11 attempts, far below the NFL's average success rate of 95.9 percent. The 26-year-old could remain in New York on the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.
Anders Carlson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now